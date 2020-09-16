iOS 14 Rolling Out Today Alongside iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7, tvOS 14: Upgrade Your iPhones, iPads Now

Apple iOS 14 is being rolled out to all eligible iPhone users today, alongside other latest editions of Apple's operating systems including iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7 and tvOS 14. The company announced today's rollout during its 'Time Flies' event on September 15, where it also announced an 8th generation iPad, an all-new iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6, a budget Watch SE, the Apple One bundled subscription service and Apple Fitness Plus, a special fitness training service.

iOS 14, Apple's latest version of its iPhone software, was premiered during the company's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June 2020. With iOS 14, Apple is introducing some new and important features that give iPhones a host of new functionalities, including a bunch of privacy upgrades. Some of the most important new features of iOS 14 are: