iOS 14 Rolling Out Today Alongside iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7, tvOS 14: Upgrade Your iPhones, iPads Now

Apple iOS 14 is being rolled out to all eligible iPhone users today, alongside other latest editions of Apple's operating systems including iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7 and tvOS 14. The company announced today's rollout during its 'Time Flies' event on September 15, where it also announced an 8th generation iPad, an all-new iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 6, a budget Watch SE, the Apple One bundled subscription service and Apple Fitness Plus, a special fitness training service.
iOS 14, Apple's latest version of its iPhone software, was premiered during the company's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June 2020. With iOS 14, Apple is introducing some new and important features that give iPhones a host of new functionalities, including a bunch of privacy upgrades. Some of the most important new features of iOS 14 are:
- Customisable widgets: With iOS 14, Apple is putting widgets on the iPhone home screen for the first time, a feature Android users have had for years.
- App sorting: A new App Library will sort apps into various categories automatically.
- PiP videos: iPhone users will finally get picture-in-picture functionality, allowing them to do multiple tasks while watching a video or doing a video call.
- Siri gets fancier: Siri will get a design refresh with iOS 14. It will also be able to throw tiny widgets as an answer to your query.
- Quick-loading apps: App Clips is a new feature Apple is introducing with the iOS 14. App Clips allow users to experience a part of the app without having to open or even install the app.
- Native translation: iOS 14 will also bring a new translate feature.
- Back Tap: A new Back Tap feature will allow users to tap the back of their iPhones to perform custom tasks. It is an accessibility feature, and fully customizable for two taps on the back of the iPhone.