iOS 15.6 Starts Rolling Out To Users: Here's What's New And How To Update Your iPhone

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 update to all users. The iOS 15.6 update does not bring any major features or updates, as it comes closer to iOS 16 launch, but focuses on general improvements and bug fixes.

iOS 15.6: What’s New

iOS 15.6 update for Apple iPhone users is being rolled out over-the-air, so users should be able to see the update in their settings. The new update, as mentioned above, does not bring any new features, but focuses on general system improvement and bug fixes, along with a few tweaks. The iOS 15.6 update has fixed an issue where the system Settings showed storage as full even when it was available, and a Safari bug where a tab may revert to a previous page. In terms of new feature, the Apple TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward.

Apple is also releasing iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, WatchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6 with this update, but it is not clear as to what is new in these updates.

iOS 15.6: How To Update Your iPhone

To download the latest iOS 15.6 update on your iPhone, you just need to go into the settings and update your phone in a few clicks. Here’s how to do it:

Go To Settings > General > Software Update.

Tap Automatic Updates, then turn on Download iOS Updates.

Turn on Install iOS Updates.

Once done, your device will automatically update to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. There are some updates might need to be installed manually.

