Apple has announced that its latest operating system versions - iOS 15 for iPhones, iPadOS 15 for iPads, and watchOS for Apple Watches will start rolling out globally on September 20. Since Apple operates and rolls out updates as per PT time zone, Indian customers will likely receive the latest updates on Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Apple had unveiled the new operating system version for iPhone, iPad, and smartwatches earlier this year at the WWDC event. Earlier this week, the company launched new-generation iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, iPad 9, and iPad mini 6 at the Apple California Streaming event.

The development was shared in separate posts on the Apple newsroom website. The Cupertino-based company had earlier announced that the iOS 15 would run on iPhone 6s and above and iPod touch (7th gen). The iPadOS 15 will be available as a free software update for iPad mini 4 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and all iPad Pro models. On the other hand, the watchOS 8 will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later. Watch users must ensure their iPhones are running on iOS 15 to get the latest updates. Customers will likely get a notification once the update is ready or can check it manually by heading to Settings > General > Software update. They can also check the existing software version by selecting ‘About’ under General.

The iOS 15 will significantly update FaceTime with spatial audio support and a new interface. There will be a Focus mode to customise notifications for better productivity. The iOS 15 will also bring the ability to search text in photos via ‘LiveText.’ Whereas the iPadOS 15 has yet again kept the focus on multitasking, and users can finally add app widgets. watchOS 8 will let users integrate its new Wallet features to get the UWB keys for their cars, checked in hotel rooms and homes into the Wallet app on the Apple Watch. There’s also a new Home app that gives easier smart home control directly from the Watch.

