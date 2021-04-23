iOS 15 May Bring New Notification and Privacy Setting, iPadOS 15 Said to Carry Redesigned Home Screen

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 on June 7, where the company will unveil its next-generation iOS and iPadOS (likely to be called iOS 15 and iPadOS 15) for iPhones and iPads, respectively. Ahead of the event, notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the upcoming software version will carry an upgraded notifications system, a redesigned iPad Home Screen, an updated Lock Screen, and additional privacy protections for its flagship devices. The iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates are reportedly being developed under the codename Sky, the report added citing internal Apple sources. Meanwhile, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant will roll out the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 with the much-awaited Apple ATT privacy feature next week.

According to the report, Apple is planning a new feature that would allow users to set different notification preferences, such as if the phone makes a sound or not, depending on their current status. Users will reportedly be able to set notification preferences in the form of a new menu on the Lock Screen and Control Center. The report notes that there will also be an option to set automatic replies to messages, which will sit alongside the existing auto-reply feature while driving. Moreover, Apple is seemingly upgrading iMessage to tackle Facebook’s WhatsApp. However, exact details over this on the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 remain unclear.

ALSO READ: Apple Will Start Rolling Out iOS 14.5 Alongside iPadOS 14.5 Next Week, Company Confirms

In terms of privacy, one new feature that is said to be in the works is a new menu that will show users which apps are silently collecting data about them. Apple is reportedly planning a more minor update to macOS after its redesign last year and updates to Apple Watch (WatchOS) and Apple TV (Apple TV OS) software. As mentioned, the iPad line-up may receive a resigned Home Screen. Following a similar feature for the iPhone introduced last year, Apple may let users add app widgets that already exist on Android devices.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here