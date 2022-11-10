iOS 16 5G Beta Rolling Out In India; Enables 5G On iPhones For Jio, Airtel Customers

Apple iOS 16 5G Beta is now live in India. The update enables 5G for Airtel and Jio customers in the country.

Customers using the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone SE (third generation) phones can now test 5G as part of Apple’s iOS 16 beta before the official release scheduled for December.

“5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” said the tech giant.

Earlier in October, Apple issued a statement that it is working with carriers in India to bring 5G to iPhones soon, and said, “Carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed.”

iOS 16 5G beta is available for all users who have a compatible iPhone (iPhone 14, 13, 12 and SE 3rd Generation), and have a valid Apple ID they can use to sign up for the beta software.

As a general rule of thumb, it is recommended that you backup your phone before installing any beta software because in case somethings goes wrong, you can always resort to your backup to get up and running again.

In October, News18 Tech got in touch with Motorola to understand why OTAs are needed to enable 5G on already compatible smartphones, to that, Motorola explained that before a software update is made available to the general public, implementing 5G requires significant work and security measures. The importance of thoroughly testing the phones for safe SAR values prior to rolling out updates is crucial for your safety.

