iOS 16 Could Bring This Display Feature To iPhone 14 Pro And 14 Pro Max This Year

Apple is launching the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series later this year, but we might get a few more details at the Apple WWDC 2022 keynote next month. As you know already, this platform will give us our first look at the new iOS 16 version which will be rolled out with the new iPhones around September.

And as per a new tip from Mark Gurman, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones could finally offer the Always-On-Display feature.

Many Android smartphones have offered this tool for quite some time, but Apple seems to be limiting the option to the Pro models. With the Always-On-Display (AOD) feature, you get basic details like date, time, battery percentage and even app notifications with their icons. The tool helps people conserve battery, and with the iPhone 14 Pros expected to get an LTPO panel, bringing this feature makes a lot of sense.

The rumours got further credibility with the news that iOS 16 could get support for this feature. We heard similar gossip about the AOD feature coming to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro models, but that didn’t happen.

It is possible that after bringing the ProMotion display (120Hz refresh rate) with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max last year, Apple is now moving to the next stage of improvement, and having AOD is the right move.

AOD could also help Apple conserve the battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max for users, giving them longevity with a similar-sized battery under the hood. Apple will be talking about iOS 16 in detail on June 6 at the keynote, where the feature could be more or less confirmed.

Multiple leaks and renders have confirmed that Apple iPhone 14 Pros will be getting the new pill hole cutout instead of the notch, which will be reserved for the vanilla iPhone 14 devices this year. The company is also expected to use a 4nm architecture to build the new A16 Bionic chipset, borrowing most of its internals from last year’s A15 Bionic hardware, owing to the chip shortage and global demand.

