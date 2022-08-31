iOS 16 Eighth Beta Launched Ahead Of Stable Rollout: Here's What's New And How To Install

Apple has launched the eighth public beta for iOS 16, which is the final beta version ahead of the stable iOS 16 rollout, which is said to be about two weeks from now.

The iOS 16 eighth beta comes with build number 20A5358a, and is available for download for registered beta testers in the Settings app. To update, beta testers need to go through the usual route, going into Settings > General > Software Update. The update comes about a week after Apple started rolling out the seventh beta for its latest operating system iOS 16. The latest beta version of iOS 16, however, does not bring any new features and focuses on bug fixes, performance improvements, and final optimisations for things like battery life and new features.

The update takes ahead Apple’s focus of getting rid of any last minute bugs or performance issues. The Cupertino-based giant is expected to announce iOS 16 launch date during the Far Out event on September 7, where the company will launch the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8 and more. Going by Apple’s past iOS rollouts, iOS 16 final version could arrive a few days after the iPhone 14 launch next month.

Meanwhile, Apple has delayed the iPadOS 16 update until October, saying that iPadOS 16 will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update. “This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update,” Apple said in a statement.

