iOS 16 Feature To Edit And Unsend iMessage Raises Abuse Concerns

Apple’s new iMessage edit and unsend features in iOS 16 are reportedly sparking concerns about abuse among the audience.

This year, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, the tech giant announced a few new features coming to iMessage in iOS 16.

According to AppleInsider, the first would be the ability to edit recently sent messages, allowing senders to fix typos they may not have noticed by the time they hit send.

The second was the ability to “unsend” messages and delete them entirely from a conversation.

While many users appreciate these upcoming changes, others have wondered if the features could be used for nefarious purposes, the report said.

Some are even concerned that Apple has overstepped its boundaries and is not taking users’ privacy and safety seriously enough by promising users the ability to change what they’ve sent to others, it added.

