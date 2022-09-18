iOS 16 Is Getting A New Battery Indicator But Only For These iPhones

Apple released the new iOS 16 update for its iPhone users just a few days back, and the new version is already running on a large per cent of the devices active across the globe.

The new iOS version has a lot of interesting features to offer, including support for always-on-display, which as surprising as it sounds, has been missing on the iPhones for all these years.

But in addition to this, iPhones are now also getting another basic feature which tells you the battery status of your iPhone. However, it seems Apple has limited its availability to some iPhone models for now, without giving any particular reason. As you might recall, the battery indicator was omitted since the launch of the iPhone X in 2018.

The addition of the Face ID sensor had a big part to play in this decision, allowing the company to add more sensors for the security feature. Currently, iPhone users have to swipe down the Control Centre to see the battery level of their iPhone. But iOS 16 is changing that, well, at least for most models.

New reports suggest that iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 13 Mini still don’t show the battery indicator for users. This has been mentioned in a document from Apple, which does not give any reason for why these particular models don’t support such a basic tool.

iPhones Getting Battery Indicator With iOS 16 Update

– iPhone 8

– iPhone 8 Plus

– iPhone X, iPhone Xs

– iPhone Xs Max

– iPhone 11 Pro

– iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone 12

– iPhone 12 Pro

– iPhone 12 Pro Max

– iPhone 13

– iPhone 13 Pro

– iPhone 13 Pro Max

It is possible that the screen size might have some role to play, or it could be that Apple could offer the feature through the next series of iOS 16 updates in the coming months. Either way, it is funny that Apple decided to remove this feature, something that has been around on Android for years, and is still very much part of the ecosystem.

