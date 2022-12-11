iOS 16 Version Now Running On Around 70 Percent Of iPhones

Apple is the undisputed leader when it comes to rolling out the latest iOS versions for all its eligible models. And that trend continues as the company has overseen around 70 per cent of iPhones running on the latest iOS 16 version. The high adoption rate is likely to have spiked thanks to the sale and demand for the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models.

In addition to this, Apple’s iOS support has a longer timeline, which means that even a three or four-year-old iPhone also get the iOS 16 version this year. The report from Mixpanel quoted by 9to5Mac talks about 68.95 per cent adoption of iOS 16 on iPhones, just three months since its public release.

The latest iOS version has been different in its approach, as Apple now provides new features with almost every update. Most people have depended on iOS upgrades which not only fix bugs but also add new features.

For instance, the iOS 16.1 version added the lock screen customisation feature on the iPhone 14 series. The upcoming iOS 16.2 version will also have new features, including support for 5G networks in India for all the iPhone models starting from the 12 series.

iOS vs Android: Clear Winner

It was hard to ignore the obvious comparison between how iOS and Android stand in the market with their latest versions. Android 13 also came out in October, but we still don’t know Google’s adoption rate. Having said that, the one-year-old Android 12 version was running on over 13 per cent of devices, which shows the gulf in how both Apple and Google have operated with their mobile platforms.

To be fair, Apple’s complete control over iOS helps with the quicker roll-out, while Android has its fragmented approach, which delays the release for Android devices from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and more.

Read all the Latest Tech News here