iOS Privacy: 5 Key Steps to Improve Your Privacy and Security Through Your iPhone

Our phones hold some of the most important information and personal stuff. Therefore, one has to be updated with all possible privacy and security features. If you have an iPhone, you must be aware that the tech giant, Apple keeps adding new security features and upgrading the existing ones. With a plethora of security options available, you must be well versed with the best ones. Here are five of the best iPhone security features that you should know –

Be selective about giving access to your photo gallery

The picture gallery is loaded with personal shots. Earlier when an app requested access to the photo gallery, we used to have only two options either allow or deny. However, now you would have three options, - Select Photos, Allow Access to All Photos, and Don’t Allow. This is because at times you have to give a particular app access to your photo gallery but want to hold back a couple of personal pictures.

Control your precise location

Apart from access to camera roll, apps also seek permission to know your exact location in order to function smoothly. If you are uncomfortable in doing so, iPhone provides you with the leverage of sharing the approximate location instead of the exact. These are the steps to adjust the location for apps - Settings > Privacy > Location Services. However, if you don’t want an app to know exactly where you are, toggle off Precise Location.

Password compromised

Your iPhone will notify you whenever your password will be compromised. The iCloud Keychain keeps track of when your saved passwords appear in data breaches. It alerts you so that you can change the password right away. Though this feature is toggled on automatically, the path is - Settings > Passwords > Security Recommendations then ensure the Detect Compromised Passwords is toggled on.

Get a Privacy Report

Apple has been working hard to induce transparency layers and prevent cross-site tracking on its devices. Now, you can see whether a site you are visiting uses trackers/cookies. Along with this, iPhone users can also prevent sites from tracking them for ad targeting and analytics purposes with the new Privacy Report option. To view the privacy report, open Safari, tap the double Aa icon next to your search bar, and select privacy report. A window will pop up which will feature the details about the trackers it has prevented.

Keep Wi-Fi address private

If you are an iPhone user then you can join Wi-Fi networks with a private name. Your device’s network address will not be visible to networks, network operators, and other network observers, therefore no one will be able to track you create a user profile similar to yours. It will have no effect on the way Wi-Fi behaves. With this feature, you are only preventing network providers from tracking your iPhone.

