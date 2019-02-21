English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
iOS Users Can Now Follow Their Favourite Places on Google Maps
Users can search for a place - whether it's a new restaurant that just opened up in the neighbourhood or that must-try bakery across town - and tap the "Follow" button.
iOS Users Can Now Follow Their Favourite Places on Google Maps (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Apple users will now be able to stay up to date on their favourite places right from the Google Maps app on iOS, the Internet giant has announced. Users can search for a place - whether it's a new restaurant that just opened up in the neighbourhood or that must-try bakery across town - and tap the "Follow" button.
"You'll then be able to see important updates from these places in your 'For You' tab so you can quickly learn about upcoming events, offers and more," Andrew Cooper, Product Manager, Google Maps, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.
"And now, places and businesses all over the world can see their followers in the Google 'My Business' app, and actively post helpful information for their followers to see. The 'Follow' button starts rolling out on iOS today," Cooper added. This Google Maps feature was initially rolled out for Android devices in October 2018.
