Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IoT, AI to Create 2.8 Million Jobs in India in 10 Years: BIF Report

The report states that nearly 2 million of the stipulated jobs will surface in the agri-tech sector, which is slated to see major changes in the coming years.

IANS

Updated:July 4, 2019, 7:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IoT, AI to Create 2.8 Million Jobs in India in 10 Years: BIF Report
The report states that nearly 2 million of the stipulated jobs will surface in the agri-tech sector, which is slated to see major changes in the coming years.
Loading...

Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications will create over 28 lakh jobs in rural India over a period of 8 to 10 years with an annual value of Rs 60,000 crore, a study by Broadband India Forum (BIF) has shown.

Out of the 28 lakh jobs, at least 21 lakh jobs will be created for the agriculture sector and the other 7 lakh jobs in the rural healthcare sector, said the study done by BIF in consultation with the Electronics Skill Council of India, the Agriculture Skill Council and the Healthcare Sector Skill Council. "These jobs will be created over next 8-10 years and the pace and quantity of job creation is likely to further increase post 2021-22 once 5G technology is implemented," it said.

The study highlighted that key applications such as satellite mapping, electronic market place, livestock traceability, climate sensing stations, product traceability, and agriculture drones have the potential to transform the agriculture sector. "These applications will help create smart farms and will bring lot more predictability in agriculture output which in turn will help improve incomes and lives of farmers," it said.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram