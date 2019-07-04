IoT, AI to Create 2.8 Million Jobs in India in 10 Years: BIF Report
The report states that nearly 2 million of the stipulated jobs will surface in the agri-tech sector, which is slated to see major changes in the coming years.
Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications will create over 28 lakh jobs in rural India over a period of 8 to 10 years with an annual value of Rs 60,000 crore, a study by Broadband India Forum (BIF) has shown.
Out of the 28 lakh jobs, at least 21 lakh jobs will be created for the agriculture sector and the other 7 lakh jobs in the rural healthcare sector, said the study done by BIF in consultation with the Electronics Skill Council of India, the Agriculture Skill Council and the Healthcare Sector Skill Council. "These jobs will be created over next 8-10 years and the pace and quantity of job creation is likely to further increase post 2021-22 once 5G technology is implemented," it said.
The study highlighted that key applications such as satellite mapping, electronic market place, livestock traceability, climate sensing stations, product traceability, and agriculture drones have the potential to transform the agriculture sector. "These applications will help create smart farms and will bring lot more predictability in agriculture output which in turn will help improve incomes and lives of farmers," it said.
