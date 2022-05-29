iPad Could Soon Get A WhatsApp Version Thanks To Multi-Device Support

iPad users could finally get WhatsApp support, all thanks to the new Multi device 2.0 feature which lets you use the messaging app on different devices with the same account. According to new report via Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is testing the multi-device feature to let you use iPad and Android tablet using the same mobile number.

Tablets are coming back into the picture, and iPads have already been the popular choice among buyers. But after all these year, WhatsApp never launched a native app for the Apple tablet. But the new feature could be a blessing in disguise for iPad users, giving them direct access to WhatsApp.

Also Read: Don’t Share Photocopy of Your Aadhaar Card With Anyone: Government

The feature is available in the beta version right now, so it is not even a sure thing that WhatsApp will bring it for everyone. WhatsApp is available through the App Store for Android and iOS devices, but it isn’t optimised to run on tablets, which is why most people use the web version to access the messaging app.

Since, the report does not explain how the compatibility will be offered. Will the iPad get an all-new app, or will users have to log in through the WhatsApp Web platform. We are hopeful that Whatsapp is working on an app for iPad, just like how it plans to have an app for the macOS version in the near future.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 29: Get These Redeem Codes For May 29 To Win Free Rewards

We have never understood the reason behind WhatsApp never bringing a native app for iPad users, even though you have millions using it across the globe. The change in stance, if true, is a good sign, and will surely excite iPad users, who won’t need secondary measures to use the messaging app in the near future.

The multi-device 2.0 feature has enabled WhatsApp users to log in to their account on the Web version without mirroring the phone all the time. The platform now works in a standalone mode, so that you don’t need the phone to login.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.