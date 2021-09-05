iPad mini 6 Round-up: Everything We Know About Apple's Compact Tablet So Far

Apple’s next-generation iPad mini 6 (or iPad mini 2021) has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and we might see its debut this month alongside iPhone 13 series. Although its development is yet to be confirmed officially, leaks suggest its arrival at an Apple launch event on September 14. If the rumours are accurate, the new iPad mini 2021 will succeed the iPad mini 5 from 2019. The new Apple tablet will reportedly come with a refreshed design with flat edges and slim bezels - similar to the iPad Air 2020.

Starting with the design, the iPad mini 6‘s alleged renders previously teased slim bezels and no home button on the front panel. The renders suggest Apple is planning to bring a unified design language across its portfolio that includes tablets, smartphones, watches, PCs, and TV. It is further tipped that Apple would integrate the Touch ID on the power button at the top. At the bottom, the renders highlight two speaker grilles and a USB Type-C port for charging that is also available on iPad Air 2020. On the right, Apple may add a magnetic port for the Apple Pencil. For optics, there could be a single rear sensor and a selfie camera inside the centrally aligned hole-punch cutout.

In terms of features, the Apple iPad mini 6 will reportedly feature Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and 5G connectivity. The same processor powers the iPad Air and iPhone 12 models from last year. The mini-tablet is said to measure 206.3×137.8mmx6.1mm, which is the same thickness as the iPad Mini 2019 (or 5th-Gen). The tablet will continue to lack Face ID support, tipster Jon Prosser had tipped.

There have been conflicting reports over the display on the next-gen mini tablet. Back in 2020, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple was working on an ‌iPad mini‌ with an LED display, a device he expected to launch late in the year. However, Ross Young, CEO of display market tracker Display Supply Chain Consultants refuted claims that suggested the presence of mini-LED display on the next-generation iPad mini in June this year. Young’s claims seem more accurate as Apple is now reserving mini-LED technology for high-end Apple tablets.

The ‌Apple iPad mini‌ 6 is rumoured to debut this fall, expected on September 14. If it doesn’t arrive with iPhone 13 series this month, we can expect it to launch in Q4 2021 (October to December). The pricing remains unclear, and to recall, the iPad mini 2019 launched with an introductory price tag of $399 (roughly Rs 29,100).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here