iPad Pro 2020 with 5G Connectivity, Apple A14X Chipset May Launch Late This Year

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce 5G-capable iPad equipped with 5nm-based A14 chips - likely A14X in the second half of 2020. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 5G modem will support both mmWave and sub-6GHz technology, DigiTimes reported on Wednesday. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing.

Kuo in a research note with TF International Securities said the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system. As per the report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map. Additionally, Kuo also reiterated that Apple plans to release its low-cost iPhone "SE 2" in the first half of 2020 too.

The iPhone SE 2 will use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11 version. Kuo expects the device to look similar to the iPhone 8 and believes it will be a popular upgrade option for existing iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners.

It will be interesting to see if Apple actually pulls through with the iPad Pro launch, after the Coronavirus outbreak in China has led to multiple delays in production plans of smartphones. Apple is likely to lend more importance to its iPhones over its iPads, but on the other hand, the company will want to keep up with the trends of upgrading all its devices to include 5G connectivity.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.