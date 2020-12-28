iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display May Launch In Q1 2021; Apple Diversifies Display Supply Chain

Last month, it was reported that Apple may launch its iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in the first half of 2021. Now, a new report claims that Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED display may launch in the first quarter of 2021. The report claims that Apple has diversified it supply chain for display and touch panels, with BOE finally getting Apple's approval to supply OLED panels for the iPhone and GIS moving to provide the display and touch panels for both the iPhone and the upcoming iPad Pro.

The report, published in DigiTimes, says that GIS approved investments worth TWD 2.198 billion (roughly Rs 575 crores) and TWD 1.421 billion (roughly Rs 371 crores) proposed by its Chinese subsidiary in August and November this year respectively. These funds will focus on expanding the production capacity for integrated touch modules used in tablets, according to sources cited by DigiTimes. Besides iPhones, GIS will produce integrated touch modules for mini-LED backlit panels of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, to be launched in Q1 2021, the report further quoted sources as saying.

Apple has been rumoured to be working on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display since quite some time. The mini-LED display is said to offer a number of improvements over the current iPad displays, including darker blacks, brighter and more rich colours, and better contrast. The mini-LED display will use thousands of individually-lit LEDs to light up the display. The technology is said to offer many of the benefits offered by OLED display but without some of the drawbacks of OLED.

Last month, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said in a research note that the min-LED iPad Pro will launch in the first half of 2021. Kuo had also said that Apple is working on the third generation of its truly wireless AirPods, which may be called the AirPods 3. Kuo had said that AirPods 3 will go into production in the first half of 2021.