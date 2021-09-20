iPadOS 15 to Roll Out Tonight: How To Download, Compatible iPads and New Features

Apple is set to roll out the new-gen iPadOS 15 for Apple iPad after unveiling the OS at the WWDC 2021 earlier this year. The most significant change coming to tablet tablets is Widgets that the company rolled out for iPhones last year with iOS 14. The Cupertino-based tech giant will roll out the iPadOS 15 at 10:30 PM IST tonight, though some users may receive it early tomorrow as the company operates as per the PT time zone. To check the availability manually, users need to go to Settings > General > Software update.

In terms of availability, the new-gen operating system will be available on iPad 5th generation, iPad 6th generation, iPad 7th generation, iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 2nd generation, iPad Air 3rd generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad mini 4th generation, iPad mini 5th generation, 9.7-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation, 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro 4th generation, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro.

In terms of features, iPadOS 15 is again keeping the focus on multitasking for Apple’s tablets. This begins with new keyboard shortcuts and a new docking bar design to ease multitasking on iPads. There is now an even easier way to enable multitasking, and the iPadOS Home Screen is more organised thanks to widgets that can be placed within home apps. Apps can be grouped together as per genres and accessed from app galleries. Other features include an amped-up new Safari browser with web extensions on iPad, FaceTime, SharePlay and Quick Note on iPadOS 15, Live Text and new Spotlight search, and finally, better performance of the Translate app for smoother language translations.

Apple has updated its video calling software FaceTime on both iPadOS 15 and iOS 15, considering how the pandemic has shifted work, education, and business to the virtual sphere. Drawing inspiration from Zoom, FaceTime will now present the participants of a video call in grid view. Users will have the option of creating FaceTime links to share and invite others to a video chat. Apple has also introduced SharePlay that would allow sharing movies, music, and screen with anyone on FaceTime. It will include watching the same movies and TV shows on the Apple TV+ streaming platform.

