iPadOS 16 Version Could Finally Make iPads The Ideal Laptop Competitor

iPads have always been viewed as a laptop alternative by users but Apple has faced challenges to fulfill such needs. It even redesigned the platform in the form of iPadOS to make the difference, but essentially you are still using an iOS-centric software on the slate.

However, things could change with the next iPadOS 16 version, as the company looks to introduce new features and make the iPad better for multi-tasking.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple will introduce these new features as a part of its WWDC 2022 keynote on June 6 which is next week. Gurman believes that iPadOS 16 will be a new platform for iPad developed from the ground up.

The report says it will have a redesigned interface that will simplify multitasking, let users resize the app windows, and even ensure you can switch between multiple apps at the same time. Will these changes make the iPad a proper alternative to laptops?

It is too early to say that, but Apple has slowly but surely moved in the direction of making such transitions. This year, Apple upgraded the iPad Air with the M1 chipset, similar to the iPad Pro models, which is a strong signal that a change is in the offing.

And going by Gurman’s past record of being correct with his reports, it is possible that Apple might be onto something with the next iPadOS version for its popular tablet. But considering the new M1-based iPad Air is just a few months old, and you still have a few models that come with the A-series chipset, it will be interesting to see how the new-look iPadOS 16 version performs on the older devices.

Apple WWDC 2022 keynote is less than a week away now, so we don’t have to wait long to hear more about the new iPadOS version for iPads that Apple has designed this year.

