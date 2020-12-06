iPhone 11 Exhibiting Touchscreen Issues Will be Repaired for Free, Apple Announces

Apple has officially confirmed that a small percentage of iPhone 11 users are facing touchscreen issues. The affected iPhone 11 units were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020, the company announced. As a result, the tech giant has said that the affected users will get Apple Authorised Service for free of charge. It means users whose iPhone 11 smartphones are exhibiting display issues are eligible for a free screen replacement. At the moment, the exact number of users affected by the problem remains unclear, and customers in India are also eligible for the free Apple service.

Apple shared the development in its Support Forum where it further notes that the company would examine the smartphone thoroughly before providing free service. It appears that iPhone 11 users are facing touch issue due to a hardware problem with the display module. "If your iPhone 11 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair," the post further read. At the moment, it is unclear whether other phones from the series, that is, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also plagued by similar problems. In case of any screen issues, users can get in touch with Apple Authorised Service provider.

Users can also check whether the iPhone 11 is under warranty to enjoy free service, regardless. The warranty can be viewed via the Apple Check Coverage website, where users will need to provide the phone's serial number. To find your serial number, head to Settings > General > About. The serial number or IMEI can also be found on the phone's SIM tray. Users who are facing issues with iPhone 11 display or eligible for the free service, will need to either find an Apple Authorised Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store, or get in touch with Apple for a mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.