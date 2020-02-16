iPhone 11 Helps Apple Grab 75.6% Premium Smartphone Market Share in India
Apple registered double-digit growth in India for iPhones in the holiday quarter which is October to December period.
Apple reached a record 75.6 percent market share in the fourth quarter of 2019 in India and the credit goes to the stellar performance of iPhone 11 and price drop on previous-generation models. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), in the premium ($500 or Rs 36,000 and above) segment, Apple reached a record 75.6 percent market share. According to Navkendar Singh, Research Director, IDC India, while the first half of 2019 was relatively slower for Apple, it managed to find growth in the second half.
"It happened on the back of price drops on previous-generation iPhone models (iPhone XR, 7, 8). This, along with affordability schemes like cashbacks, EMIs especially on the e-tailer platforms during the festive quarter of Diwali, led to this growth," Singh told IANS. Buoyed by iPhone 11 sales primarily due to lower launch price and price drop on previous-generation models, Apple registered double-digit growth in India for iPhones in the holiday quarter (October-December period), the company's CEO Tim Cook announced late last month.
Apple also registered good growth in wearables in India."Apple Watch and Airpods have been well received by the Indian consumers. Price reductions on Apple Watch Series 3 and the promotional discounts offered by banks and e-tailer channels on Apple Watch Series 5 made the device a popular purchase among consumers," informed Singh. iPad 2018 model also helped Apple register strong growth in India in 2019.
Frequent discounts on e-tailers made this device more attractive for consumers who are looking for an entertainment specific device. "As the tablet market is consolidating to the top five vendors, it helped Apple to gain the share in the premium segment. Also, this year, Apple was able to win a few large commercial deals, it further strengthens its position in the commercial segment," Singh told IANS. Apple became one of the fastest-growing brands in India in the fourth quarter of 2019, capturing 2 percent market share with a year-on-year growth of 41 percent.
