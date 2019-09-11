iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max Launched: Camera, Price, Specs and More

Apple iPhone 11 has finally been made official. Staying true to the leaks, Apple has launched three new iPhones at its hardware special event, and for the first time ever, all three iPhones are going up on sale together. The Apple iPhone 11 is being launched at an introductory price of Rs 64,900 in India, with preorders beginning now and sale commencing on September 20. Prices for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are awaited right now, but given the pricing trends, it may well be lesser than Apple's introductory pricing of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max from 2018.

All the three iPhones are powered by the Apple A13 Bionic SoC, which gets new machine learning modules to offer standalone performance benefits. The iPhone 11 gets a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, skipping OLED panels for the year. Up front is a 12-megapixel selfie camera that can shoot slow motion selfie videos, or as Apple calls it, "slofies". To the rear is an upgraded dual camera module, both with 12-megapixel sensors. Alongside the standard module, the iPhone 11 gets an ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field of view, a new Smart HDR mode that uses computational photography, an improved AI night mode with adaptive metering, and more. Other details include IP68 water and dust resistance, an hour's battery life above the iPhone XR, spatial audio distribution and Dolby Atmos, and six new colours with with light green and purple being the biggest highlights.

In terms of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, both the devices retain 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch screen sizes. The devices will likely sport higher RAM amounts, for better performance. The camera modules include an additional 12-megapixel telephoto unit with 2x zoom, giving the iPhone 11 Pro devices total optical zoom range of 4x. Interestingly, Apple is finally shipping its devices with an 18W fast charger inside the box, and in terms of battery life, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are gaining four and five hours of battery stamina each, over their predecessors.

India pricing of the new iPhones are awaited as of now, which should be unveiled shortly. For detailed coverage of the Apple Event 2019, read our live blog here.

