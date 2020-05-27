iPhone 11 is So Popular That its Sales Grew Even Amid Covid-19, Claims Report

When Apple launched the iPhone 11, initial reactions straightaway boosted it into popularity. With a strategically sound price point and incremental but prominent upgrade in terms of features, the iPhone 11 is now topping the global smartphone shipment lists, according to market research firm Omdia. The report states that despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic through the first three months of 2020, the iPhone 11 managed to ship 19.5 million units globally, over 43 percent more than what the iPhone XR had managed in Q1 2019, that too without a pandemic to deal with.

According to the report, which was originally reported on by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 11 out-shipped any other smartphone across the world by a massive margin, with its closest rival being the Samsung Galaxy A51, which shipped 6.8 million phones worldwide. According to Omdia’s smartphone research director, Jusy Hong, this can be attributed to the fact that Apple has fewer devices in its portfolio than fellow smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung and Xiaomi. As a result, while buyers of other brands typically have their attention divided among multiple phones, Apple succeeds in concentrating its buyers’ attention to the latest models.

Omdia’s numbers are interesting to observe for multiple reasons. In 2019, Omdia’s numbers show that the top 10 smartphones shipped in the world between January and March accounted for 63.1 million units, out of which 24.6 million (~39 percent) were shipped by Apple alone. However, in the first three months of 2020, the top 10 smartphones shipped globally across the world accounted for 62.5 million units, which shows a slight decline. Despite that, Apple’s numbers show a sharp increase even in difficult times. In comparison to the last year, Apple shipped 32.2 million out of the total units among top 10 phones, which is 51.5 percent of the most popular devices.

Furthermore, while Apple’s 2019 performance had only the iPhone XR from the latest crop of iPhones in the top 10, 2020’s list includes all of the three new iPhones, alongside iPhone XR. According to Omdia, the iPhone XR shipped 4.7 million units between January and March, while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max shipped 4.2 million and 3.8 million units respectively. While the sanctity of Omdia’s numbers remain to be independently verified, if this is an indication of a market trend, it may well mean that Apple is witnessing its strongest performance with the iPhones in years.