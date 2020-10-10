iPhone 11 to be Available for Less Than Rs 50,000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for their biggest sales of the year - the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. While both websites have teased some very attractive offers, one that has caught some of the most attention is the iPhone 11's price during Amazons' Great Indian Festival Sale. According to an advertisement on the e-commerce website, the iPhone 11 will be available for less than Rs. 50,000 during the Great Indian Festival sale, which starts on October 17.

According to the ad, the iPhone 11 will be available at a price of Rs. 4_,999 - a 'never before' price on the Apple smartphone. The Apple iPhone 11, on any normal day starts at Rs. 64,990 for the 64GB variant. This means, even if the blank space on the Rs. 4_,999 price is a 9, it can only be a maximum of Rs. 49,999 - lowest price the iPhone 11 has been sold at yet. It is also safe to assume that customers will be able to avail other offers on partner bank credit or debit cards like cashbacks or additional discounts.

The iPhone 11 128GB and 256GB variants are also said to be offered on discounted rates during the sale. The 128GB variant is currently priced at Rs. 71,600, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 84,100 on Amazon India.

The iPhone 11 was launched as the company's entry-level iPhone offering in 2019. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LDC Display, and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic processor. The phone comes with a dual-camera setup with two 12-megapixel cameras. The front camera on the iPhone 12 is also a 12-megapixel TrueDepth shooter.