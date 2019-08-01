Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

iPhone 11 to support Apple Pencil, Predict Analysts

There were rumours last year about the iPhone XS and XS Max might be the first smartphones by Apple to support the Pencil.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 1, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
According to the latest analyst note from Citi Research, Apple's iPhone 11 or iPhone XI will be the first to include the Apple Pencil. Citi Research has come up with a list of feature predictions which mention that the next iPhones will support for the Apple Pencil.

If the prediction comes true then it will end rumours that have been doing the rounds for several years around the iPhone coming up with a stylus. Since the debut of original Apple Pencil, the stylus has only worked with iPads. Apple expanded the compatibility to its entire iPad lineup starting from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to the 7.9-inch iPad mini. In 2018, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had mentioned that Apple Pencil support is a possibility for a future iPhone, but he was not specific about the timings.

The upcoming iPhones are expected to get similar screens to the existing iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, along with larger batteries. The two more expensive models are expected to have three rear cameras. The selfie or front-facing camera is likely to be upgraded to a 10-megapixel sensor, while the rear ones are expected to have 14-megapixel sensors. Citi predicts Apple will keep the pricing structure unchanged this year, with the iPhone XS sequel priced from USD 999, the iPhone XS Max successor for USD 1,099 and above, and the XR's descendants price will start at USD 749. There were rumours last year about the iPhone XS and XS Max might be the first smartphones by Apple to support the Pencil, but it just remained rumours and nothing came true.

Read full article
