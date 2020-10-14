iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and Pro Max Launched: All Specs and India Prices Here

It’s finally here. After months of hype and speculation, Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 12 series. The new range of iPhone 12 includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple launched the iPhone 12 series during its “Hi, Speed” virtual launch presentation. During the launch, Apple did indeed unveil four iPhone 12 variants including an entry-level 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, in line with what the rumours had suspected all along. All the iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and come with Apple’s Super Retina XDR Display.

iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini has been priced at Rs. 69,900, and will be available in India starting October 30. The iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina display, and has a dual camera setup at the back including a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. The iPhone 12 Mini also comes with Apple's new Ceramic Shield protection, which the company claims is the toughest protection on any smartphone currently.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is the successor to the iPhone 11, and has the same specifications as the iPhone 12 Mini, except the screen size. The smartphone is also powered by Apple's A14 Bionic Chip The phone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, and has a dual camera setup at the back including a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-wide angle lens. The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 79,900 onwards and will be available starting October 30. The iPhone 12 will also come with Ceramic shield protection.

iPhone 12 Pro/ iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are the top-of-the-line flagship offerings from Apple this year. The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max only differ with each other in terms of size, just like the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch screen size, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been given the biggest screen size ever seen on an iPhone with its 6.7-inch display.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be powered with Apple's A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 Pro has been priced at Rs. 1,19,900 onwards, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been priced at Rs. 1,29,900 onwards. Both the phones will be available in India starting October 30. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with a triple camera setup which will houses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 12-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. The flagship iPhones have been launched in four colour options, including a new blue variant. The camera on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max also comes with Apple's LiDAR sensor for Augumented Reality application.