iPhone 12 2020 Lineup Might Revive Classic iPhone 4 Design

Apple is known to offer a unique design language when it comes to its products. Its most popular product, the iPhone, has gone through a variety of changes over the years, where the company has added or removed some crucial elements. This year, the only big change in design was the camera on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro, but we are expecting a bigger design change in 2020, presumably the iPhone 12. The device is expected to be different from its predecessor and if rumours are to be believed, we could see an update in design, although it would be somewhat familiar.

The company is reportedly planning to revive the classic design of the iPhone 4, which was released almost a decade back. Earlier rumours have already pointed out some of the expected features including 5G support, 120Hz refresh rates, a time-of-flight camera and a new design. Now according to a new report, the iPhone 12 might not have the usual rounded corners. In fact, it will focus on flat edges and sharper lines, similar to iPhone 4 and 5. Apple introduced a three-camera array on this year’s iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Now, if rumours are to be believed, the iPhone 12 might have a four-camera array. It will include an additional time-of-flight camera alongside the triple camera setup.

Of course, these are just rumours and the leaked renders are just mock-ups. We might not see the iPhone 12 next year anyway as the company should launch the 'S' update first, so expect the iPhone 11s, iPhone 11s Pro and the iPhone 11s Pro Max.

