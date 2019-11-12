iPhone 12 2020 Lineup Might Revive Classic iPhone 4 Design
The 2020 iPhone 12 lineup is expected to have 5G support, 120Hz refresh rates, a time-of-flight camera and a new design with flat edges without rounded corners.
Image for Representation (PhoneArena)
Apple is known to offer a unique design language when it comes to its products. Its most popular product, the iPhone, has gone through a variety of changes over the years, where the company has added or removed some crucial elements. This year, the only big change in design was the camera on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro, but we are expecting a bigger design change in 2020, presumably the iPhone 12. The device is expected to be different from its predecessor and if rumours are to be believed, we could see an update in design, although it would be somewhat familiar.
The company is reportedly planning to revive the classic design of the iPhone 4, which was released almost a decade back. Earlier rumours have already pointed out some of the expected features including 5G support, 120Hz refresh rates, a time-of-flight camera and a new design. Now according to a new report, the iPhone 12 might not have the usual rounded corners. In fact, it will focus on flat edges and sharper lines, similar to iPhone 4 and 5. Apple introduced a three-camera array on this year’s iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Now, if rumours are to be believed, the iPhone 12 might have a four-camera array. It will include an additional time-of-flight camera alongside the triple camera setup.
Of course, these are just rumours and the leaked renders are just mock-ups. We might not see the iPhone 12 next year anyway as the company should launch the 'S' update first, so expect the iPhone 11s, iPhone 11s Pro and the iPhone 11s Pro Max.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla Unveils First Made-in-China Model 3 Sedan From Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: SouL MortaL Donates Entire Winning Amount to Indian Army
- WhatsApp Gets One Step Closer to The Dark Mode; New Beta Gets Dark Wallpaper
- World's Most Pierced Man with a Record of 450 Piercings Shows off His 'Devil Horns’
- Instagram Stalking App Like Patrol Thrown Out by Apple; You Can All Relax Now