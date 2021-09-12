The Apple iPhone 12 is available with a big discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 13’s expected to launch at the upcoming Apple event on September 14. The 128GB model of the smartphone is currently retailing at Rs 71,999 instead of Rs 84,900 on Flipkart. Users can further lower the price by availing deals like an exchange offer worth up to Rs 15,000 and 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The phone is also available with a no-cost EMI payment option at 12,000 per month with select cards. Interested customers must note that this is a temporary price cut, and the price may fluctuate on the platform each day.

The iPhone 12 is available in five colour options of Black, Blue, Green, Red, and Yellow. Its 64GB model is currently retailing at Rs 66,999 (down from 79,900) and the 256GB option is available at Rs 81,999 (down from Rs 94,900). Customers can also check out the iPhone 12 mini; however, the regular iPhone 12 comes with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED screen - more convenient to watch videos, reading, and typing. However, if you’re a fan of a compact phone, the 5.40-inch option is equally good as both the mini and regular versions have more or less the same specifications.

Other specifications of the iPhone 12 include two 12-megapixel cameras at the back with support for 4K video recording. There’s another 12-megapixel front camera for selfies that can also record 4K videos. Under the hood, it packs the A14 Bionic chipset with a 5G modem. All Apple 12 series come with MagSafe wireless charging support. Additionally, Apple introduced a USB Type-C port on the iPhone 12 series, therefore you can use your old USB-C charger and adapters as the box does not include a power brick. In case you don’t want to shift to an iOS ecosystem, you can check out these top Android phones for under Rs 50,000 in India.

