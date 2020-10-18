iPhone 12 Battery Capacity Revealed, iPhone 12 Pro Could be Made in India: Report

Apple released the iPhone 12 series earlier this week after months of speculations and hype. As practice, Apple did not reveal the battery capacity or RAM figures of the iPhone 12 range. However, the battery capacity for the iPhone 12 series has now been revealed thanks to certification shared by Brazilian telecom operator Antanel. This comes amid the global rollout of the latest iPhone models. The documents from Antanel also indicate the iPhone 12 Pro will be produced in Foxconn's facilities in Brazil and India, apart from China.

The documents were cited in a report from Brazilian website Technoblog. It said that the iPhone 12 Mini will have a 2,227mAh battery - which is bigger than the iPhone SE's 1,821mAh battery unit. The iPhone 12 will be equipped with a 2,815mAh battery, which is smaller than the iPhone 11's 3,110mAh battery. The report did not mention the battery capacity of the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to Apple's website, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge, about two hours less than the 17 hours of playback on the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, are claimed to have 17 hours of video playback according to Apple's website.

The documents sourced by Technoblog also say that the iPhone 12 Pro will be manufactured in Foxconn factories in Brazil and India, apart from China, where Apple usually produces the first batches. Apple first started producing the iPhone 11 in India in July this year. Apart from the iPhone 11, the iPhone XR, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, and the old iPhone SE are being locally produced in India.

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series on October 14 during its "Hi, Speed" virtual presentation. The new iPhone 12 series supports 5G and is powered by the company's A14 Bionic chip. This year, Apple launched four iPhone, with the 5.4-inch screen iPhone 12 Mini being the newest entrant in the iPhone lineup. All the iPhone 12 models sport Apple's Super Retina XDR display.