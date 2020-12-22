iPhone 12 Became The Best Selling 5G Smartphone Within 2 Weeks of Launch: Counterpoint Research

Apple's iPhone 12 became the best selling 5G smartphone in October 2020, despite just witnessing two weeks of sales within the month, according to a report from Counterpoint Research. The research says that Apple iPhone 12 became the best-selling 5G smartphone despite a delayed launch in October this year. The report also mentions that the iPhone 12 accumulated to about 24 percent of all 5G smartphone sales in October despite only getting two weeks on the shelves. "There is a large pent-up demand for 5G upgrade, especially within the iOS base, which is now getting converted into sales," Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra said in a blog post.

The Counterpoint Research report also pointed out that the promotions from carriers, which pushed the smartphone's buying pice to $0 accounted for over a third of iPhone 12 sales in October this year. The iPhone 12 was followed by the iPhone 12 Pro as the highest-selling 5G smartphone in the month of October, which was followed by Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Counterpoint's Maker Pulse Service's monthly data showed. The iPhone 12 was also among the top 10 bestseller 5G smartphones for the January-October 2020 period, attaining the seventh spot. This is a big feat, given that the iPhone 12 models were on sale for only two weeks in the month of October.

Several factors detemined the strong iPhone 12 sales apart from the pent-up demand. The Counterpoint Research report said that China and Japan also saw strong initial demand for the iPhone 12 series. Compared to other 5G offerings, which have a regional presence, the iPhone 12 has a wider market coverage - it is available in over 140 countries, thus helping sale, the report said.

The Counterport Research report also said that the iPhone 12 series drove the push for mmWave as well. THe iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are capable of mmWave support. As a result, the penetration of mmWave capable smartphones increased to 12 percent in October as compared to 5 percent in September, the report said. Further, it said that the popularity of the iPhone 12 also means that there will be a large installed base of mmWave capable devices in the US. Going forward, the demand for the iPhone 12 series is likely to remain strong through Q4 2020, especially during the festive season in December.