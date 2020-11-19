iPhone 12 Displays Showing Flickers, Green Tint for Some Users, Apple May Issue Fix Soon

Apple may have a rather sizeable issue in sight, with a select set of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max users reporting on Reddit and Apple’s online forums about an issue of a green tint and screen flickers happening across all four models of the new iPhone 12 series. The issue does not appear to all iPhone 12 devices, and may hence only be linked to a specific few production batches of the iPhone 12 series. However, according to reports, the issue may not be a hardware problem, and Apple may soon issue a software update that fixes it.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple is reportedly getting a number of users coming in to their service centres complaining about issues of a green tint on the display, as well as screen flickers that are happening when the iPhones are in dark environments, and are kept at below 90 percent brightness. However, the publication claims to have accessed an internal note that Apple is sending to its service centres, asking them to not take in such iPhone 12 devices for repair, and instead ask users to keep their devices updated.

As a result, while Apple has not officially acknowledged this issue, it would seem that the iPhone 12 lineup may not have the issue across all of its production batches. Furthermore, Apple has not officially announced that a software update would fix it, but given that they are asking users to check for new updates, this is seemingly a clear indication of it.

The iPhone 12 models are the first 5G iPhones from the company, and also offer a new design language that fuses the full-screen iPhone 11 layout with the square edged sides that was last seen with the iPhone 5. The new iPhones also come with the Super Retina XDR OLED display panels across all models, which it now appears may have a software calibration issue that requires an urgent software update to fix.