iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini And iPhone 11 Are Now Cheaper: Here's How Much They Cost

Cupertino-based giant Apple has announced price drops on several iPhone models including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 Mini. With the new price cut, Apple’s iPhone 12 series now starts at a price of Rs 49,999 in India for the iPhone 12 Mini. The new prices may vary depending on the colour and storage option users opt for. The new prices have been made live on e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart. Reports suggest that this is a temporary price cut and is available only for a limited period of time. So those who have been looking to get their hands on a new iPhone at a good price, now is a good time. Let us take a look at the new prices:

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999 for the 64GB model on Flipkart. The Blue colour, however, is slightly more expensive at Rs 60,499 for the 64GB storage variant. On Amazon, the iPhone 12 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 63,900 and the 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 70,900. On Flipkart, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 64,999.

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 49,999 on Amazon for the black, white, and blue colour options. The purple colour option on the iPhone 12 Mini is available at a price of Rs 53,900, while the green option is priced at Rs 59,900 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 54,999 for the Project RED model, and Rs 64,900 for the green option on Amazon.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 also sees a price cut. The smartphone now costs Rs 49,900 for the 64GB storage variant, and the 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart.

These discounts are there for a limited period of time, so readers are advised to jump on the opportunity if they are planning to get their next iPhone model soon. Currently, there are no deals on iPhone 13 models including the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the vanilla iPhone 13.

