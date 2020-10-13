iPhone 12 Launch Live: iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro Launched, HomePod Mini in India at Rs 9,900





Earlier, Apple confirmed the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is also a thing! It has a 5.4-inch display and is actually smaller than the iPhone SE. This is also 5G ready. This is the smallest phone in the iPhone 12 line-up. iPhone 12 Mini is priced at $699 and iPhone 12 at $799.

Read More iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were just half of the Apple iPhone story for 2020! The Pro line-up also gets a lot of new and cool stuff—these are the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These gets the Retina XDR displays, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, larger than the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These are powered by the new A14 Bionic processor and have the Pro Camera system with new camera hardware that have larger sensors and aperture as well as 5x optical zoom range. Oct 13, 2020 11:30 pm (IST) The iPhone 12 Pro video demo is made by none other than Emmanuel Lubezski. Just for reference, he's my all-time favourite cinematographer (and possibly the greatest of all time, ever). Oct 13, 2020 11:28 pm (IST) Now, to pro videos – 10-bit HDR video recording and Dolby Vision HDR support comes to iPhone 12 Pro. 4K60p live colour grading while recording via Dolby Vision HDR comes to the new iPhones. On paper, this can be immense for videographers. Oct 13, 2020 11:26 pm (IST) Apple ProRAW can edit RAW files in Photos app, and Apple's making an API for third party editors as well. Oct 13, 2020 11:25 pm (IST) Introducing, Apple ProRAW on the iPhone 12 Pro, to shoot in full RAW (with log data too, it seems). Okay, this just opened up a new avenue for pro filmmakers using mobiles for shooting. Oct 13, 2020 11:23 pm (IST) The iPhone 12 Pro camera gets sensor shift for optical and mechanical stabilisation. Handheld stabilised shots of up to 2s, which any time lapse photographer will tell you is super helpful. Oct 13, 2020 11:21 pm (IST) Apple rolls out Deep Fusion technology that is now on all of the iPhone 12 Pro's cameras. The new iPhone 12 Pro camera gets a 52mm telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom, the main camera gets an f/1.6 aperture 7-piece lens, and of course, an extra sensor module that they're gonna talk about now. Oct 13, 2020 11:19 pm (IST) The iPhone 12 Pro confirms 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max with 6.7-inch display size. All display specs remain constant across all iPhone models. Oct 13, 2020 11:18 pm (IST) It's a luscious stainless steel finish on the iPhone 12 Pro, with Ceramic Shield, IP68 rating, and four new colours. Here they are. Oct 13, 2020 11:17 pm (IST) And here, walking in like a Daft Punk concert cameo, is the iPhone 12 Pro. Oct 13, 2020 11:16 pm (IST) The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are priced at $799 and $699. India prices in shortly. Oct 13, 2020 11:16 pm (IST) The iPhone 12 Mini will have everything that the iPhone 12 has. It is also super compact. YES, finally a new compact phone! It's much smaller than the iPhone 7/8/SE 2020. Oct 13, 2020 11:14 pm (IST) Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Mini is unveiled... to James Bond's theme. For a while, I was half-rooting for Daniel Craig to walk out on stage. Oct 13, 2020 11:12 pm (IST) Aaaand here's the confirmation – no chargers and earphones in the iPhone 12 box. This means a slimmer box, which looks good... but what about my broken iPhone cable? Oct 13, 2020 11:10 pm (IST) Now, committing a bit to the environment, which is very important. Apple is using 100% recycled rare earth elements in manufacturing, and also vows to be 100% carbon neutral. Oct 13, 2020 11:10 pm (IST) Apple also unveils MagSafe. Re-unveils, rather. It is now a magnetic accessory ecosystem. You get wallets, chargers and a host of other accessories. Apple is also talking about third party accessories with MagSafe. It'll be interesting to see if this becomes a success, eventually. Oct 13, 2020 11:08 pm (IST) Meanwhile, an update from India: The HomePod Mini will cost Rs 9,900 in India. Preorders begin November 6, sale from November 16. This is pretty good pricing for all that the HomePod Mini can do. Oct 13, 2020 11:06 pm (IST) Apple is also adding Night Mode time lapse on the iPhone 12. It will be brilliant, as long as you have a tripod with you. Oct 13, 2020 11:05 pm (IST) And now, about the camera. The iPhone 12 gets 12MP primary and 12MP wide units, along with computational photography that enables Smart HDR 3, Night Mode with faster aperture (and even on the ultra-wide unit and the front camera). Oct 13, 2020 11:04 pm (IST) In case you are already fantasising about gaming on the iPhone 12, here's how that would look like in your hands. Oct 13, 2020 11:02 pm (IST) Now, we're seeing a demo of League of Legends: Wild Rift, to see proof of just how powerful Apple's graphics chips are on the iPhone 12. Oct 13, 2020 11:01 pm (IST) For machine learning operations, the A14 Bionic gets an 80% faster Neural Engine, and 70% faster machine learning accelerators. Here's summing up the A14 chip, which is certainly super, SUPER powerful. Oct 13, 2020 11:00 pm (IST) And now, we talk about the A14 Bionic SoC. It's the world's fastest commercial chip with 5nm fabrication tech, which obviously improves performance, but most importantly improves efficiency. It's a hexa-core SoC, with a quad-core mobile GPU. They combine to offer 50% faster performance and graphics rendering than the A13 Bionic. Oct 13, 2020 10:58 pm (IST) Apple is giving us a sneak peek into their own anechoic chamber for network testing. Arun Matthias of Apple is talking about achieving 3.5Gbps network speeds on the 5G iPhone 12. He also spoke about Smart Data Mode on the iPhone 12, which streamlines the network performance the way you'd expect Apple to. Oct 13, 2020 10:57 pm (IST) The iPhone 12 gets a new Ceramic Shield that will seemingly make the all-glass iPhone durable. That really, really matters. Oct 13, 2020 10:54 pm (IST) The iPhone 12 gets a new OLED Super Retina XDR display with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio for deeper blacks, and 1200 nits brightness. It also gets two new colours – a lighter green and a dark blue. Here's how they all look. Oct 13, 2020 10:53 pm (IST) Here's another look at the iPhone 12, which is 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter. Oct 13, 2020 10:52 pm (IST) There you go – all new iPhone 12 models get 5G. And with that, the return of the square sides of the iPhone 12 a la iPhone 5s. Oct 13, 2020 10:50 pm (IST) All banter aside, the iPhone 12 getting 5G essentially means that the latest iPhone will have even more longevity, in the iPhone range that is already known for its longevity. Only thing to really keep an eye on is the pricing of the iPhone 12 in India. Oct 13, 2020 10:49 pm (IST) Is it only me who finds the empty theatre mis-en-scene more... cinematic? Oct 13, 2020 10:48 pm (IST) Vestberg is advertising mobile internet bandwidth of 4Gbps, with 200Mbps upload speeds, on the Verizon Ultra Wideband internet.



This is also the first time ever that an iPhone has 5G. The iPhone 12 will switch to LTE when you don’t need high speed data and immediately switch back when you do. The iPhone 12 gets flat side spines, and gets new colours including blue, green and PRODUCT(RED). Thinner, slimmer and lighter, which Apple says is also because of the Super Retina XDR display tech, with more pixels and 2x peak brightness for HDR content.



The iPhone 12 also gets the Ceramic Shield, which has been developed in partnership with Corning, the same folks who make the Gorilla Glass seen on other smartphones. Apple iPhone 12 gets dual cameras at the back with larger pixels and wider aperture, which they say is 27 times better in low light than before. Smart HDR uses computational photography to add even more details, and it also powers the new Night Mode for ultrawide and front cameras as well.



Apple also showed off the next smart speaker, the HomePod Mini priced at $99. This integrates the Siri intelligent assistant and lets you control smart home devices. Apple says this has a full range dynamic driver and passive driver radiators as well as wave guidance to get powerful sound from a compact form factor. Apple iPhone users will use the U1 ultra-wide band chip for simpler handoff and music flow from one to the other. You will be able to use Siri on the HomePod Mini to access apps in your iPhone, such as sending a message using iMessage. Privacy remains a focus too.