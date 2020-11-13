iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Now Available to Purchase in India: Price, Deals and More

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available to purchase in India. The two phones that were launched during Apple's Time Flies event in October, had been available for pre-book in the country since last week. The phones are currently available to purchase via Apple India website, and the iPhone 12 mini is comes in White, Black, Blue, Green, and Product Red colour options. Whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is offered in Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue, and Gold colour variants. The vanilla iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on sale in the country on October 30 and are also available to purchase via the website.

The iPhone 12 mini price in India starts at Rs 69,900 for the base 64GB model while the 128GB model costs Rs 74,900. Its 256GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 84,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max price in the country starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB model. Its 125GB and 512GB variants come with a price tag of Rs 1,39,900 and 1,59,900 respectively. Customers planning to purchase the phones via Apple India website can opt for the trade-in offer to effectively drop their pricing. Apple is offering a trade-in discount of up to Rs. 22,000 on iPhone 12 mini and up to Rs. 34,000 on iPhone 12 Pro Max. The India website also has standard EMI option available for both phones that can be used via a credit card provided several domestic and international banks. HDFC card users can enjoy cashback of Rs. 1,500 through Apple Authorised Distributors.

In terms of specifications, both iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are powered by the A14 Bionic SoC. Additionally, the smartphones run iOS 14 out-of-the-box and support dual-SIM (nano + e-SIM). The iPhone 12 mini sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Apple has provided a Ceramic Shield glass cover for extra rigidity across all iPhone 12 models.

The camera module design for the two phones remains the same, although the iPhone 12 mini packs dual rear cameras (12-megapixel wide + 12-megapixel ultra-wide). The iPhone 12 Pro Max Pro carries a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Additionally, the Pro models come with a LiDAR sensor to provide enhanced AR capabilities and 5x optical zoom. In terms of the battery, the iPhone 12 mini is said to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is touted to provide 20 hours of video playback. Both iPhone models also support MagSafe wireless charging.