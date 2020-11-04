iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe Charging Is Slower Than Other iPhone 12 Models, Apple Document Reveals

Apple launched the iPhone 12 models last month with a new MagSafe technology that leverages magnets for a more efficient wireless charging. Now, it has been found out that Apple's MagSafe charger will be slower on the iPhone 12 Mini than on any other iPhone 12 model, according to an Apple support document. Alongside the revelation, the support document said that the power delivered to any iPhone 12 model at any moment will vary depending on various factors, including temperature and system activity.

According to the Apple document first spotted by MacRumours, the MagSafe charger for iPhone 12 Mini will be limited to a 12W peak power delivery, as against the 15W capacity for all other iPhone 12 models including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple says that the iPhone 12 Mini can achieve the 12W output with a USB type-C Power Delivery adapter that is at or above 9V/ 2.03A. For other iPhone 12 models, the peak 15W power can be achieved with a USB type-C Power Delivery adapter at or above 9V/ 2.22A or 9V/ 2.56A, Apple says.

Further, the support document said that when anything is connected to the Lightning port (possibly EarPods), the MagSafe charger is limited to 7.5W charging to comply with regulatory standards. Apple also says that the MagSafe Charger should be connected to a power source before placing an iPhone on it, in order to allow the charger to verify that it's safe to deliver the maximum power. If an iPhone is placed on the charger before plugging it in, users need to remove the iPhone, wait three seconds, and then place the iPhone on the MagSafe charger.