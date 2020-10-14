iPhone 12 Mini On Apple India Online Store: Rs 69,900 Onwards & Up To Rs 22,000 For Your Old Phone

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has been listed on the Apple India online store. The smallest iPhone at this time and indeed the most compact 5G smartphone in the world, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced Rs 69,900 onwards will be available in three storage options and five colours. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini preorders will begin soon with shipping expected in mid-November. If you preorder one in the coming days on the Apple India online store, you will also be able to take advantage of the smartphone trade-in, which depending on the phone you currently own and its condition, will offer you up to Rs 22,000 off the price of the new Apple iPhone 12 Mini.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 69,900 for the entry-spec 64GB storage option, Rs 74,900 for the 128GB storage and Rs 84,900 for the 256GB storage variant. All three storage options are available in five colours—white, black, blue, green and (PRODUCT)RED. This is the entry point into the new Apple iPhone 12 line-up which also includes the iPhone 12 (prices start Rs 79,900), the iPhone 12 Pro (prices start Rs 1,19,900) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max (prices start Rs 1,29,900). Apple says the iPhone 12 Mini goes Live for preorders on November 6, with shipping starting November 13.

With the smartphone trade-in, you can exchange your current smartphone for the new iPhone 12 Mini. You will get an instant discount quote on the purchase of your new iPhone—the amount will be adjusted in the final bill that you need to pay. Any smartphone will be eligible for this. To assess the condition of your phone and offer a trade-in value, you will be asked some questions about the existing phone at the time of placing the order, including the serial number.

Apple will also be implementing the contactless delivery option for all orders that are placed and shipped across India. Orders will not require a signature to confirm receipt of delivery.

There will be a wide range of payment and financing options which will be available to customers. EMI options for credit and debit cards, card on delivery and RuPay cards will be accepted as payment methods. At this time, Apple is not offering cash on delivery (COD) as a payment option because of the contactless delivery requirements due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. RuPay is a domestic card payment service launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and plays a critical part in the government’s push for digital transactions in the country.

While the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is now the smallest iPhone that you can buy, in terms of size, it is no slouch when it comes to processing power and is at par with the iPhone 12. Under the hood is the Apple A14 Bionic chip that has already started its journey with the Apple iPad Air refresh announced last month. The A14 Bionic is designed on a 5nm manufacturing process, making it the first commercially available 5nm chip. The A14 Bionic chip has a six-core CPU of which two are high-performance cores and four cores are for less power intensive applications and processes. There is also a new quad-core graphics.

The smallest iPhone in Apple’s line-up till now was the second-generation Apple iPhone SE, released earlier this year. That measures 5.45-inches in height, 2.65-inches in width and is 0.29-inches thick. In comparison, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 5.18-inches in height, 2.53-inches in width and clocks 0.29-inches in thickness. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

Apple says the iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G phone in the world. The iPhone 12 Mini will support the sub-6GHz and the mmWave 5G standards, which means the new iPhone 12 will work on pretty much most 5G networks globally.