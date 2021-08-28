iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Receiver Having Issues? Apple Will Fix For Free: Here's How

Apple has announced a new service program that addresses an issue that can cause some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones to experience sound issues. According to the company, a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are experiencing sound problems because of a component that can fail on the receiver module. Apple said that the affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro owners can get the issue fixed for free with the new service.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro owners who are not able to hear anything out of the receiver while making or receiving calls may be eligible for a free service. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max don’t seem to be affected by this issue and hence, are not a part of the service program. Users can avail the service by making an appointment at an Apple retail location, or find an Apple Authorised Service Provider. Apple support can also be contacted to arrange a mail-in repair. Apple says the repair program covers affected ‌iPhone 12‌ or iPhone 12 Pro phones for two years after the first retail sale of the device.

Those iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro owners who have damages that can hamper the ability to complete the repair like a broken screen will need to have that issue fixed before they go on to receive the service.

