iPhone 12 Price in India Gets Rs 9000 Discount at Amazon Apple Days Sale

The Amazon Apple Days sale is here, and brings in a range of discounts and offers for eligible Apple devices. At the heart of the offer is a hefty discount for the iPhone 12 price in India, which Amazon has confirmed will amount to Rs 9,000. This discount will bring the iPhone 12 price in India down to Rs 70,900, which can be further combined with an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000 if bought via HDFC Bank credit cards. The deal is the highlight of the Amazon Apple Days sale, and is a part of various other deals that users can avail on a wide range of Apple products.

According to Amazon, the Apple Days sale will introduce offers and deals on the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 11 Pro series, the iPad mini and the MacBook Pro, among other Apple products. The sale is live already right now, and will continue through Saturday, July 17. The deal period is the latest Apple Days sale period that is hosted by Amazon, offering users keen on getting their hands on Apple products with the best opportunity to do so, with sizeable discounts. A wide range of older Apple MacBooks, iPhones and iPads are also discounted during these sales, to reduce the overall price of Apple devices.

The iPhone 12 price in India gets the Rs 9,000 discount about two months ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 13. The latter is expected to be introduced in September before going on sale soon after, and like every year, Apple may offer appealing discounts on the outgoing iPhone series to make way for the new generation devices. The iPhone 12 will remain an interesting buy in the immediate future as well, seeing that the iPhone 13 is largely speculated to come with a similar design and a generally iterative upgrade over the former.

Users looking for new MacBook Pro or iPad mini devices can also make the most of the sale. Finance options such as no-cost EMIs via credit and debit cards will also be applicable on the sale.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here