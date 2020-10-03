iPhone 12 Price in India May Start at Lesser Than What the iPhone 11 Cost

Apple's iPhone 12 is just around the corner, with the company set to reveal the next generation of the iPhone this month. A new leak has now hinted at the possible prices of the upcoming iPhone 12 series. According to the report, the iPhone 12 series might start at a price of $649 (Rs. 47,586 by direct conversion) for the iPhone 12 Mini's smallest variant, and go up to $1,399 (Rs. 1,02,580 by direct conversion) for the top-spec iPhone 12 Pro Max. This year, Apple is expected to bring the iPhone 12 in four variants - the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The leaked prices come from Apple tipster Apple RUMOURs via his Twitter handle. The leak hinted at each of the four iPhone 12 models coming with three storage options each. The iPhone 12 Mini, said to be the latest addition in the iPhone lineup might come with a 64GB variant, priced at $649 (Rs. 47,580 by direct conversion), a 128GB storage option, priced at $699 (Rs. 51,250 by direct conversion), and a 256GB storage variant priced at $799 (Rs. 58,580 by direct conversion). The iPhone 12, on the other hand is reported to come in the same storage options. The 64GB iPhone 12 will cost $749 (Rs. 54,920 by direct conversion), the 128GB variant will cost $799 (Rs. 58,580 by direct conversion), and the 256GB option will cost $899 (Rs. 65,920 by direct conversion).

⚡️iPhone 12 PRICING⚡️ I got ✅✅✅ - 12 mini (5.4”) : 64GB $649128GB $699256GB $799- 12 (6.1”) : 64GB $749128GB $799256GB $899- 12 Pro (6.1”) :128GB $999256GB $1099512GB $1299- 12 Pro Max (6.7”) : 128GB $1099256GB $1199512GB $1399 — Apple RUMORs (@a_rumors1111) October 1, 2020

The iPhone 12 Pro models, on the other hand, are reported to start with a 128GB storage option, and will go up to 512GB of storage. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 Pro might cost $999 (Rs. 73,250 by direct conversion), according to the leak. The 256GB variant will cost $1,099 (Rs. 80,580 by direct conversion), and the 512GB variant of the iPhone 12 Pro will cost $1,299 (Rs. 95,250 by direct conversion).

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will also have come with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. While the 128GB variant will cost $1,099 (Rs. Rs. 80,580 by direct conversion), the 256GB variant will cost $1,199 (Rs. 87,910 by direct conversion), and the 512GB variant will cost $1,399 (Rs. 1,02,580 by direct conversion).

Now, this information is supposed to be taken with a pinch of salt as none of the prices are verified.

Apple is set to release the iPhone 12 series later this month. The new iPhone 12 smartphones will come with Apple's new A14 Bionic chip, and are rumoured to come with an all-new design with sharper edges. This year, Apple will also launch a 5.4-inch screen variant of the iPhone, said to be the iPhone Mini. Apple's depth-sensing Lidar sensors are also said to feature in the iPhone 12 models.