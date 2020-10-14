iPhone 12 Priced at Rs. 79,900 Onwards: Apple Online Store Offering Up To Rs 22,000 Off on Exchange

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series of smartphones last night including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple has also listed the iPhone 12 series on its recently launched official online store in India. The Cupertino-based giant has priced the iPhone 12 at Rs. 79,900 onwards in the country. It will be available in three storage options and five colour options and will be up for pre-orders starting October 23 and will be available from October 30.

The iPhone 12 costs Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB variant costs Rs. 84,900. The 256GB storage option for the iPhone 12 has been priced at Rs. 94,900 in India. Apple is also offering buyers up to Rs. 22,000 if they wish to trade their old smartphones through Apple Trade. With the smartphone trade-in option, buyers can exchange their current smartphone for the new iPhone 12. Users will get an instant discount on the purchase of their new iPhone. Any smartphone will be eligible for this. To assess the condition of a smartphone and offer a trade-in value, Apple will ask some questions about the existing phone at the time of placing the order, including the serial number or IMEI.

The iPhone 12 has been launched in five colour options - White, Black, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)Red. New iPhone 12 buyers can also opt for AppleCare+ for an extra Rs. 16,900.

The iPhone 12 is powered by Apple's latest A14 Bionic chipset which has a six-core CPU and a quad-core GPU. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display which is protected by Ceramic shield. Apple claims that the Ceramic Shield is the toughest glass on any smartphone. The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back, with a 12-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixle ultra wide shooter. The iPhone 12 also comes with Apple's new MagSafe technology where the magnets on the smartphone's back panel will align themselves perfectly every time for fast wireless charging. The Apple iPhone 12 only differs from the iPhone 12 Mini in terms of size.