iPhone 12 Pro Buyers to Get Up To Rs. 34,000 Off on Trading Old Smartphone on Apple Online Store

Apple finally took the wraps off the iPhone 12 series last night. This year, the Cupertino-based giant did things a bit differently like launching four iPhone variants, or putting its Super Retina XDR OLED display across the whole range. Apple announced that all the iPhone 12 models will come with 5G support, and all will be powered by the same A14 Bionic chip that Apple first introduced with the iPad Air last month. Apple has priced the new iPhone's starting at Rs. 69,900 onwards for the iPhone 12 Mini, while the iPhone 12 costs Rs. 79,900 onwards. The iPhone 12 flagship models, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have been priced at Rs. 1,19,900 and Rs. 1,29,900 onwards on Apple official online store. The iPhone 12 Pro will be available for pre-orders starting October 23 and will be available from October 30. The iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will start November 6, and the phone will be made available from November 13.

The iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB storage variant, Rs. 1,29,900 for the 256GB option, and Rs. 1,49,900 for the top-spec 512GB storage option. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand costs Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs. 1,39,900 for the 256GB variant, and Rs. 1,59,900 for the 512GB storage option. Like other iPhone 12 models, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also have a trade-in option for buyers. Apple is offering up to Rs. 34,000 off on the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max on exchange via Apple Trade. Buyers can exchange any smartphone for the new iPhone 12 Pro/ iPhone 12 Pro Max to avail an instant discount on the purchase of their new iPhone. To assess the condition of a smartphone and offer a trade-in value, Apple will ask some questions about the existing phone at the time of placing the order, including the serial number or IMEI.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are identical in terms of specifications, execpt the screen size. While the iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen, the largest screen ever seen on an iPhone. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are both powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip and come with a triple-camera setup at the back. The camera module for the 'Pro' iPhone 12 variants also house a LiDAR sensor which assists with Night mode portraits, improves autofocus speeds, and enables augmented reality experiences. Apple claims that the LiDAR sensor helps the iPhone 12 Pro's camera achieve up to 6x faster autofocus in low light. Further, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max camera module also comes with features like Deep Fusion, Smart HDR3, and a ProRAW mode.

Given how the basic specifications like processor and display remain the same across Apple's lineup of iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max mainly differ from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in terms of camera capabilities, alongside certain design and build differences between the 'Pro' and non-Pro iPhone 12 models.