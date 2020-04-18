iPhone 12 Pro Max Design Leaked, and It Is a Cross Between Two Apple Favourites

Apple's next iPhone variants for 2020, which include the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, have already rumoured to be sport quad rear camera setups among other upgraded features. Now, a new concept video throws more light on the design, cameras and other key elements of the devices. Despite the fears of the coronavirus pandemic around the world that has disrupted almost every industry, Apple is said to be pushing to launch its new devices as per usual times, beginning with its already unveiled Apple iPhone SE (2020).

According to a video posted by EverythingApplePro, in collaboration with Max Weinbach, schematics of the iPhone 12 Pro Max were shown, based on several rumours and leaks. The iPhone 12 Pro Max suggests major changes against the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which brings a design very similar to the new iPad Pro 2020. The video reveals that while iPhone 11 Pro is 8.1mm thick, the new iPhone 12 Pro Max will be 7.39mm thick. The camera bump could, however, be a little thicker at 1.26mm, in comparison with 1.21mm on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Weinbach also suggests that the size of the display notch of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the same as previously seen.



Moreover, it is also rumoured that the dimension of the phone will change as well. While the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 2.52mm thick bezel on the 6.5-inch display, the iPhone 12 Pro max could have a bezel of 1.5mm in size, further suggesting that Apple is probably working to shrink the bezels to as minimal as possible, in its latest flagship devices.

The video also makes another sensational claim as it suggests that the new iPhone 12 Pro devices will have a LiDAR scanner mounted on the new, fourth sensor, something that previous rumours have also reported. The four sensors would be available in a 2x2 matrix form - with an LED form module placed at the middle. Finally, the video also claims the iPhone 12 Pro Max could come in blue, violet and light orange colour variants, among others.