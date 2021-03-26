iPhone 12 Pro Max Is the Best iPhone, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Best Android Phone: Report

Consumer Reports, a non-profit that tests various products to make it easier for customers to decide which product to spend their money on, has said that the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the best iPhone to buy in its Best Smartphones of 2021 report. While the iPhone 12 Pro Max emerged as the best iPhone to buy, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has been crowned the best Android smartphone to buy, according to Consumer Reports’ Best Smartphone of 2021 report. The Best Smartphone of 2021 report has categories for the Best Android Phone, Best iPhone, Best Budget Phone, and Best Phone for All-Day battery life. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has been awarded the title of best iPhone due to its longer battery life, better cameras, bigger display, and 5G connectivity. The report says that 5G support on the iPhone 12 models make them feel like more than just an incremental update.

The best Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G took the crown over Samsung’s latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which also did great in the Consumer Reports testing. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has been named the best budget phone due to its “excellent rating for performance, and the impressive battery that lasted 41.5 hours." On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 takes the title for the best phone for all-day battery life. Consumer Report said that the OnePlus Nord N100 lasted a whopping 48.5 hours in their testing - even more than two full days and is easily the best stretch in their ratings. Other battery-life champs that rate higher overall include the moderately priced Samsung Galaxy A71 (43 hours) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (41 hours).