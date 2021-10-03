iPhone 12 Series Available at Starting Rs 38,999 at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are getting a massive discount at the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The sale event that began for all customers earlier today, will last till October 10. At the sale, the base model of iPhone 12 mini (64GB) is retailing at Rs 38,999 (MRP Rs 59,900), while the 128GB model is available for Rs 43,999 (MRP Rs 64,900). The top-tier 256GB storage option is selling at Rs 53,999 against an MRP of Rs 74,900. The phone comes in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red and White colour options.

On the other hand, the regular iPhone 12 (64GB) carries a price tag of Rs 49,999 (MRP Rs 6,5900), and the 128GB option is available at Rs 55,999 (MRP Rs 70,900). The 256GB storage variant is retailing at Rs 66,999 against MRP of Rs 80,900. The phone comes with the same colour options. Customers can further lower the price with offers like exchange offer worth up to Rs 15,800. Flipkart at the Big Billion Days is further offering a 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank cards and a no-cost EMI payment mode.

Both Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come with similar specifications but the biggest difference is the screen size. The regular model features a 6.1-inch screen, while the mini option sports a 5.4-inch display. The two carry an OLED panel that the company refers to as Super Retina XDR Display. Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and support 5G connectivity. Due to the difference in the body size, the battery onboard also varies. However, both devices support MagSafe wireless charging. Additionally, there’s no charging brick inside the box, but users can use old USB ports. The duo finally gets a USB Type-C port for charging. Flipkart customers planning to buy the iPhone 12 series must note that stocks during the Big Billion Days sale can be limited and prices fluctuate throughout the event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.