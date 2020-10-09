iPhone 12 Series Price, Specifications and Colours Leaked Ahead of October 13 Launch

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 12 series on October 13 via a virtual event. Ahead of the launch, a report has tipped an exhaustive set of specifications and prices for the four speculated iPhone 12 models. The report cites a post on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo, where the details relating to the four iPhone 12 models have been leaked, along with Apple's rumoured HomePod Mini smart speaker. The post claims to reveal the official names, specifications, and prices of all four iPhone and HomePod models. The leak suggests that unlike previous years, this year all Apple iPhone 12 variants will come with Apple's Super Retina XDR display panels. Let's take a look:

iPhone 12 Mini Specifications

The iPhone 12 series is claimed to consist of four models - the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The smallest of the lot will be the iPhone 12 Mini, which is said to come with a 5.4-inch OLED display. The iPhone 12 Mini, according to the Weibo post, will come in five colour options - black, white, red, green, and blue. In terms of storage, the iPhone 12 Mini is rumoured to come in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The iPhone 12 Mini's camera is expected to be similar to the camera unit on iPhone 11, which is a dual camera unit with one primary shooter and one ultra-wide angle lens.

iPhone 12 Specifications

The iPhone 12, according to the Weibo post, is said to come with similar specifications to the iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 will have the same camera, display quality, colours, and storage options as the iPhone 12 Mini. The report said that the only difference between iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 will be that the iPhone 12 will have a 6.1-inch display, instead of the iPhone 12 Mini's 5.4-inch panel.

iPhone 12 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand will come in four colour options - gold, silver, graphite, and blue. The iPhone 12 Pro, according to the report, will start with a 128GB storage variant, and will go all the way up to 512GB, with a 256GB variant in the middle. The iPhone 12 Pro will come with the same 6.1-inch screen as the iPhone 12, but will have a quad rear camera setup instead of the dual camera setup on the iPhone 12. The quad camera on the iPhone 12 Pro houses a primary camera, an ultra-wide camera, a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom range and a LiDAR sensor for AR applications. The iPhone 12 Pro is also expected to come with Apple's new, 7P lens architecture to improve the quality of optics on offer.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, will have the same configuration as the iPhone 12 Pro. The only two differences between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the screen size and the 47 percent larger primary image sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch screen, according to the Weibo post.

Further, the report mentioned that all the iPhone 12 variants will come with 5G connectivity, no earphones or charging brick in the box, which is in line with earlier reports of Apple launching the iPhone 12 phones without a charging brick in the box. and 15W wireless charging. Moreover, the iPhone 12 series will come with Dolby Vision certification, and a 'Smart Data Mode.'

iPhone 12 Series Prices

Coming to prices, the Weibo post also hinted at the possible prices of the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 Mini is said to start from $699, the iPhone 12 will start from $799, the iPhone 12 Pro will start from $999, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start from Rs. 1,099, according to the report.

Apple HomePod Mini Price, Specifications

The report also said that Apple's HomePod Mini, the company's smaller version of its HomePod smart speaker will also launch during the October 13 event. The smart speaker, according to the report will be 3.3-inch tall, and be powered by Apple's S5 processor, the same chip that powers the company's Apple Watch SE. The report also said that the Apple HomePod Mini will be open for perorders alongside the 'Pro' variant of the iPhone 12 on November 6 or November 7. Sales for the HomePod Mini will commence from November 16 or November 16 or 17. This development is also in line with a recent report that hinted at Apple launching a HomePod Mini smart speaker alonside iPhone 12.