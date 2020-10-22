iPhone 12 Teardown Video Reveals 2,815mAh Battery, Qualcomm's X55 Modem for 5G & More

The newly launched iPhone 12 series comes with a bunch of new upgrades such as a thinner body, OLED display, USB Type-C port, and the flagship A14 Bionic SoC. However, one of the most exciting features that the iPhone 12 series includes is the support for 5G connectivity. Ahead of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's sale that starts October 23, one of the model's teardown video has surfaced on Chinese microblogging site Weibo and further on YouTube. The video posted by China-based Century Weifeng Technology shows the 6.1-inch iPhone 12's battery, 5G modem from Qualcomm, and other internal hardware.

The teardown video also compares the iPhone 12 with the vanilla iPhone 11 in terms of the form factor and internal design. Although there are similarities in the overall internal layout, there are some noticeable tweaks with the design to provide a thinner look. For instance, the 2,815mAh battery on the vanilla iPhone 12 is smaller than the 3,110mAh battery on the iPhone 11. The OLED display and the Taptic Engine assembly are also relatively thinner. The motherboard (or the logic board as Apple calls) on the iPhone 12 adopts an L-shape design that includes the second-generation Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem. This is in line with previous rumours that Apple is using Qualcomm 5G modem to provide both 5G mmWave networks and 5G Sub-6GHz networks as well as 5G/4G spectrum sharing on the latest series. Currently, Qualcomm has its third-generation X60 modem chip that Apple might use on the next iPhone series.

Moving to the back panel, we can see the circular MagSafe magnetic assembly that is entirely built of magnets. The MagSafe on the Apple 12 series is touted to provide an "improved" wireless charging solution that works even when magnetically attached MagSafe accessories (case, wallet, and more). The new iPhone 12 is said to be 11 percent thinner and 16 percent lighter than the vanilla iPhone 11.