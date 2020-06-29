iPhone 12 Will Reportedly Ship Without Headphones and Charger to Cut Costs

The new iPhone 12 series is expected to launch later this year, most likely in September or by October. While we wait for the official announcement, a new report now suggests that the upcoming iPhone lineup could come with a big change.

It is expected that the iPhone 12 will not ship with wired headphones inside the retail box. This could be a strategic move to give a boost to AirPods sales, as predicted earlier by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Notably, we did not see a new pair of AirPods this year which means that the company wants to continue pushing the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, at least until the end of the year.

In a separate report, a Barclays investor note and certain analysts suggest that the iPhone 12 series won't come with EarPods, neither the power adapter. So the only thing that customers can expect with this year’s iPhone is a USB Type-C to Lightning cable. This information is said to be sourced based on discussions with multiple Apple suppliers.

What that means is that users might have to shell out more in case they don’t have a USB Type-C charger. According to a report by MacRumors, Apple could also be working on a new 20W charger that would be sold separately. Currently, the 5W Apple adapter costs about Rs 1,600 in India while the 18W adapter is priced at about Rs 2,900.

