iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 & More: What To Expect At Apple's California Streaming Event Tonight

Apple will tonight launch the iPhone 13 series, alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 during its “California Streaming" event. The Apple event will be streamed live on Apple’s website and its official YouTube channel starting 10:30AM IST. Apple is also rumoured to launch the third-generation AirPods, but that is still up in the air since many reports still claim Apple may skip AirPods 3 during today’s launch. The Apple iPhone 13 series is said to come with several improvements over its predecessor and the Apple Watch Series 7 may come with a major redesign that will put it in-line with the iPhone’s design. Let us take a look at what to expect from Apple‘s much-hyped “California Streaming" event.

iPhone 13 - What To Expect

Starting with the design, the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will reportedly feature the same dual cameras at the back, and the Pro and Pro Max models are said to include triple cameras. The dummy units of the new phones showed a larger sensor and the placement of the dual cameras on the regular models diagonally, a rumour that has been there since some time. The camera module is said to include a laser sensor and LED flash. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max may include a LiDAR sensor, similar to the existing iPhone 12 Pro models. The notch on the front is also said to shrink on all iPhone 13 models, and the Pro models will reportedly support a 120Hz refresh rate, which already features on iPad Pro (2020 and 2021) models as “ProMotion display." Apart from this, the iPhone 13 series would include a new face unlock tech that would work even while wearing masks or foggy glasses.

Recently, a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman hinted that Apple may come with a Lower Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity option, that will allow users to connect to a satellite network in case of emergency when there is no 4G/ 5G connectivity.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated that next-gen iPhones would come with a faster A15 Bionic chipset and Always-On Display (AOD) mode that is currently available on the Apple Watch. To achieve AOD and 120Hz refresh rate without affecting the battery, Apple may use power-efficient LTPO displays that adjust settings according to the content. Apple could also retain the USB Type-C port at the bottom instead of the Lightning port for faster-charging speeds.

Other rumoured features include faster 5G connectivity support, Wi-Fi 6E, two new colour options (Pearl, Sunset Gold), wireless charging, portrait mode for video, and an improved wide-angle lens with auto-focus. Gurman, in another report also said that Apple has tasked suppliers with building up to 90 million new iPhones for this fall, which is a 20 percent increase over the 75 million units Apple planned for the iPhone 12 series in 2020.

Apple Watch Series 7 - What To Expect

The Apple Watch Series 7 has been rumoured to come with a redesign since quite some time now, with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicting the same earlier this year. Further, the Apple Watch is said to come with other new features like blood pressure monitor, blood glucose monitor, alcohol levels, and more.

Most recently, it was reported that the Apple Watch’s production may be delayed due to the complicated new design. The Apple Watch Series 7 is said to come with a flat-edged design, which will put the smartwatch more in line with the company’s design language. Apart from the larger, flatter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 will also come with a faster processor, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported recently. This year, Apple is said to carry on with its trend of giving the Apple Watch a design refresh with every third generation. Last time, the company had given a major design refresh to the Apple Watch was with Series 4.

The Apple Watch Series 7 case is reportedly coming in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. This is a one-millimeter increase as compared to previous models. Apple is also reported to introduce new watch faces that will be designed to suit the larger display.

AirPods 3 - What To Expect

While the speculation about their arrival tonight is still ripe, we know a great deal about the third-generation AirPods, thanks to all the leaks that have surfaced in the past few months. The third-generation AirPods are expected to come with a similar design language similar to the AirPods Pro. However, the speculation is still ripe about the fact that if the upcoming AirPods 3 will have silicone tip or not. Some renders have shown the third-generation AirPods to come with silicone ear-tips, while some live images that surfaced earlier this year showed the third-generation AirPods without the silicone ear-tips.

The AirPods 3, while looking similar to the AirPods Pro, will lack many of its “Pro" features like Active Noise Cancellation. Apple is rumoured to be working on a new wireless chip that may be included within the AirPods 3. There could also be some improvements in the battery life, and the new chip could bring extended range to the third-generation AirPods. The TWS earphones are also said to feature a more compact integrated system-in-chip (SiP) that is similar to the one used on AirPods Pro. The sound quality is also said to be similar to the AirPods Pro.

In terms of battery, the AirPods Pro are said to come with a 20 percent larger battery case as compared to the second-generation AirPods, and will feature wireless charging. There will be similar-sized individual batteries inside each AirPod.

