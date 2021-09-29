CHANGE LANGUAGE
iPhone 13 Deliveries Delayed As COVID-19 Hits Vietnam Suppliers

The iPhone 13 series went on sale earlier this month.

The disruption, which could ease as soon as mid-October, is linked to a constriction in supplies of modules for the phone's four models - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Buyers of Apple‘s new iPhone 13 face longer-than-expected delivery times because of a wave of COVID-19 infections in Vietnam, where components for the device’s new camera module are assembled, Nikkei Asia said.

The disruption, which could ease as soon as mid-October, is linked to a constriction in supplies of modules for the phone’s four models, as a significant number of components are assembled in Vietnam, it said, citing people familiar with the matter.

first published:September 29, 2021, 09:47 IST