iPhone 13 Flipkart Sale Price: iPhone 13 (128GB ) Priced Between Rs 48,000 And Rs 55,000 During Big Billion Days

If you were planning to buy the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) then buying it during the Flipkart Big Billion Days may help you save some money. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 13 (128GB) was available at Rs 47,990– the lowest ever price– for a short duration after the price increased to around Rs 55,000. Note that this price is without any exchange offer. The Flipkart sale seems to be offering fluctuating prices for the iPhone 13. So, if you may want to keep a track of the pricing before clicking the buy button.

For most buyers, it would be difficult to get the iPhone 13 (128GB) at Rs 47,990 due to increased demand but the good news is that you can opt for exchange offers along with bank cashback deals to reduce the price.

After the launch of the iPhone 14, the increased demand for iPhone 13 was expected as the iPhone 14 is very similar to the iPhone 13 in terms of design and specifications. In fact, both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 run the same A15 Bionic chipset and the battery life is very similar. The only difference is that Apple is offering a larger camera sensor in the iPhone 14 which claims to click slightly better photos than the iPhone 13. Also, the front camera of the iPhone 14 now gets auto-focus and OIS while the rear camera of the iPhone 14 now supports 4K cinematic videos at 30FPS. While the iPhone 14 comes with Satellite connectivity, note that it will not work in India. In terms of memory, the iPhone 14 offers 6GB RAM while the iPhone 13 has 4GB of RAM.

Talking about the iPhone 13 specifications, the iPhone 13 carries a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1170 x 2532 pixels resolution and has dual rear cameras that include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter.

